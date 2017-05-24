Assam: SEBA HSLC Class 10th results 2017 to release on May 31

SEBA HSLC results 2017: This year, as many as 3.91 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams SEBA HSLC results 2017: This year, as many as 3.91 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams

SEBA HSLC results 2017: The results of HSLC 2017 examination will be announced on May 31. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the Class 10 exam 2017 results at 10 am. The Board had conducted the Class 10 exams from February 17 to March 10, 2017.

This year, as many as 3.91 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams. The students can check the results on the official websites resultsassam.nic.in and examresults.net/assam.

Last year too, the results were released on May 31

As per local newspapers, SEBA has deputed 120 zonal supervising officers, 1100 supervising officers, 35 scrutinisers, 10,000 examiners and set up 27 evaluation zones across the state for smooth conduct of the exam.

Steps to check SEBA HSLC results 2017

Visit the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on HSLC result

Enter your roll number and date of birth

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Recently Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly that the pass percentage of students in matriculation exams conducted by the state board is manipulated every year to show a better picture of the education system.

He further said the manipulation in marks by SEBA was as high as 40 per cent.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is going to announce the AHSEC HSSLC or Class 12 results 2017 on May 30 at 10 am.

Read | Assam: AHSEC HSSLC Class 12 exams 2017 results to release on May 30 at ahsec.nic.in

