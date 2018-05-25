Assam SEBA HSLC 10th results 2018 declared at resultsassam.nic.in, Raktim Bhuyan topped the exam

Assam HSLC results 2018: Raktim Bhuyan topped the exam. (representational image) Assam HSLC results 2018: Raktim Bhuyan topped the exam. (representational image)

Assam HSLC results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati has declared the results of HSLC and Madrassa examinations today at 9 am. Raktim Bhuyan topped the exam with 593 marks. Nearly, 3,44,215 students registered for the exam of which 1,89,191 passed. A total of 6477 students got distinction with 60,987 received first division, 81,853 got the second division and 46,351 got the third division. These results will be available on app as well on about 12 websites. These are sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.

The results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students failed to clear the exams. The second position is bagged by Abinash Kalita and Preetpal Bezbaruah with 592 marks. Sultana Ayishah Siddique, Jintee Devi, and Arbi Chaliha stood third with 591 marks.

In the AHM results, the number of students appeared was 9343 with 4604 students passed and 25 got a distinction. The first division was secured by 831 students while the second and third divisions were registered by 2489 and 1284 students respectively.

The result will also be available via mobile. Follow the procedure

For BSNL users

SMS to 57766 with the format

SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users

AS10 give space type roll number

and send to 58888111

For AirTel users

AS10 give space type roll number

and send to 5207011

The hard copies of the HSLC result will be available from 11 am onwards for the students. The mark sheets will have the name, passing marks, school name and other important details of the candidates.

