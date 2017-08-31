Assam MBBS issue: Gauhati HC says don’t cancel admission of students already enrolled

Assam Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday evening posted the single-page order of the Gauhati High Court saying the admission of those students who had been already admitted “shall not be cancelled until further orders.” (File Photo) Assam Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday evening posted the single-page order of the Gauhati High Court saying the admission of those students who had been already admitted “shall not be cancelled until further orders.” (File Photo)

STUDENTS WHO had already taken admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in Assam this year on Wednesday got a temporary relief with the Gauhati High Court asking the authorities not to cancel their admissions till further orders. Hundreds of students who had joined the MBBS and BDS courses a few weeks ago had faced a peculiar situation when the same High Court on August 25 ordered cancellation of their admissions and directed the Assam government to start the counselling and admission process afresh.

Assam Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday evening posted the single-page order of the Gauhati High Court passed earlier in the day, saying the admission of those students who had been already admitted and were attending classes since one month “shall not be cancelled until further orders.”

“With the intervention of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court, (the) medical college admission issue has been resolved,” Sarma said in a tweet. Chief Justice Ajit Singh and Justice Manojit Bhuyan in their interim order, however, listed the case for September 4 after allowing a prayer of the state government for a short adjournment “as the issue is subjudice in the Supreme Court”.

The Gauhati High Court had on August 25 cancelled the counselling and admission procedure of 2017 and directed the state government to hold fresh counselling and admission on the basis of the admission rules of 2015. The Assam government had, vide rules framed in 2017 increased the OBC quota from 15 per cent to 26.4 per cent, which was challenged by a number of aspirants who had failed to get selected under the new rules.

While fresh counselling and admission would have led to change in the order of merit of selected candidates, 35 to 40 OBC candidates would have also lost their seats even after having got admitted and started attending classes in the past four weeks.

