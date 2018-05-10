Assam HSLC, HS exams 2018 results by May-end, official announcement soon

Assam HSLC, HS exams 2018: The Class 10 results will be available at sebaonline.org, and Class 12 results at ahsec.nic.in. Assam HSLC, HS exams 2018: The Class 10 results will be available at sebaonline.org, and Class 12 results at ahsec.nic.in.

Assam HSLC, HS exams 2018: The results of Assam Class 10 and 12 examinations will be declared on the last week of May, as per SEBA and AHSEC officials. The students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website once released. The Class 10 results will be available at sebaonline.org, and Class 12 results at ahsec.nic.in.

“The results of HSLC or Class 10 examination will be declared by May 30. The scrutiny process is on, and the board will soon announce the official date of the declaration of results soon,” said Prabin Sharma, Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Assam. Around 3,53,533 candidates had appeared for the HSLC examination that was concluded on March 10.

Kamal Gogoi, Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, confirmed that the results of Class 12 examinations will be declared on the last week of May. “The board will release the results on the last week of May and the schools can collect the mark sheets on the same date from the board office,” he said, adding that the official date will be announced soon.

This year, the board has allotted around 850 centres for the class 10 and 12 examinations. The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.

The Higher Secondary (HS) examination was held from February 23 to March 22, 2018. Last year, a total of 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream. Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

