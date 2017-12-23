Assam HSLC Class 10 exams 2018 to commence from February 16, check entire schedule

Assam Class 10 board exams will be begin from February, 2018. Assam Class 10 board exams will be begin from February, 2018.

SEBA HSLC exams: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam or class 10 exam will begin from February 16, 2018 as per the announcement made by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) today. The exams will kick of with English as the first paper. General Mathematics, which will be the second paper, will be conducted on February 19 and MIL on February 21. General Science will then be conducted on February 27, followed by Social Science on March 5, Assamese (E) on March 7 and Advanced Mathematics (E) on March 8.

Although no official notification has been uploaded on official website regarding the same, SEBA secretary Probin Sarma said the board has already sent the draft admit cards to the centre, reported Assam Tribune.

“If any rectification is required, we will do the needful. The exercise will be completed in around ten days after which the final admit cards will be sent,” he said.

The practical exams will held on January 22 for all those who would be appearing for boards.

This year, the results of HSLC 2017 examination were released on May 31. The exams were conducted from February 17 to March 10 and over 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the same. SEBA had deputed 120 zonal supervising officers, 1100 supervising officers, 35 scrutinisers, 10,000 examiners and set up 27 evaluation zones across the state for smooth conduct of the exam.

