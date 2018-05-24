Assam HSLC/ AHM results 2018 Date and Time: 10th results to be declared on this date

Assam HSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at the official website sebaonline.org Assam HSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at the official website sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the HSLC/ AHM 10th results on May 25. The results will be available at the official website, sebaonline.org from 9 am. The students can collect their mark sheets from the respective schools from 11 am. This year, over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 10 examination that was conducted from February 16 to March 8, 2018 at various centres across the state of Assam. The Assam board will declare the results of class 12 examinations on May 31 at 11 am.

This year, the Assam Board has allotted around 850 centres for the Classes 10 and 12 examinations. The Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.

Assam HSLC/ AHM 10th results 2018: Date and Time

The board will declare the HSLC/ AHM class 10 results on May 25 at 9 am. The students can check the results soon after the declaration of results after 9 am through the websites, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

