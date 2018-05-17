Assam HSLC results 2018: SEBA to declare 10th results by May-end, official announcement soon

Assam HSLC 10th results 2018: The Class 10 results will be available at sebaonline.org, and Class 12 results at ahsec.nic.in. (Representational image) Assam HSLC 10th results 2018: The Class 10 results will be available at sebaonline.org, and Class 12 results at ahsec.nic.in. (Representational image)

Assam HSLC 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will officially announce the dates for the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination soon. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, the board chairman Ramesh Chand Jain said, “The board will officially announce the dates for the Class 10 results by Friday, May 18.” The result is expected to be declared by the last week of May, he said.

The results of Class 12 examinations will be declared on the last week of May, said Kamal Gogoi, Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. “The board will release the results on the last week of May and the schools can collect the mark sheets on the same date from the board office,” the official said.

READ | Top 25 Universities in India: NIRF ranking 2018

The Class 10 results will be available at sebaonline.org, and Class 12 results at ahsec.nic.in. This year, the board has allotted around 850 centres for the Classes 10 and 12 examinations. The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.

The Higher Secondary (HS) examination was held from February 23 to March 22, 2018. Last year, a total of 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream. Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years. For details on Assam board results, keep a tab on our website.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd