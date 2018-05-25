Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
  Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: SEBA result releasing at 9 am at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 8:31:43 am
10th result, assam 10th result 2018, Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Live: SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati will declare the results of HSLC and Madrassa examinations today at around 9 am. This year, around 3.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate exam. These results will be available on app as well on about 12 websites. These are sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.

SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018 under strict security. To view scores, go to the official websites mentioned above and click on the link for the HSLC results 2017. When the page will open, enter your roll number in the fields provided. Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Last year, HSLC topper was Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya, Tihu. He scored 589 marks out of 600. The second position was shared by three students – Tanmayee Hazarika of BVFC Model High School, Dibrugarh, Rajanya Kashyap Gogoi of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh and Nurul Hoque Ali of Raghunath Choudhury HS School, Mukalmua. They all scored 588 marks.

Assam Board HSLC result 2018 Live updates: Check Class 10th result at sebaonline.org

    08:31 (IST) 25 May 2018
    AHSEC Class 12 Result 2018

    The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations on May 31. The AHSEC secretary Kamal Gogoi said that the Assam Board will declare the results on May 31 at 11 am through a press conference. The students will get their results through the official websites and app likely from 11 am

    08:26 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Pass percentage last year

    In 2017, the overall pass percentage stood at 47.49 per cent.  As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

    08:20 (IST) 25 May 2018
    SEBA HSLC Result 2018: How to check via mobile

    The SEBA HSLC result will also be available via mobile. Follow the below mentioned procedure to obtain your marks:

    For BSNL usersSMS to 57766 with the formatSEBA18 give space type roll number

    For Idea/Jio/Vodafone usersAS10 give space type roll numberand send to 58888111

    For AirTel usersAS10 give space type roll numberand send to 5207011

    08:15 (IST) 25 May 2018
    About Assam Board (SEBA)

    Popularly known as SEBA, the board of Secondary Education, Assam monitors the high school level education in the state. Every year, the board conducts the class 10, 12 examinations in the state.

    08:08 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Last year HSLC result

    Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

    08:07 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Result to be out in an hour

    The result for Class 10th exam will be released in an hour, at 9 am.

    07:59 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Security measures taken this year

    This year, the SEBA has allotted around 850 centres for the Classes 10 and 12 examinations and strict measures were taken to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. In some sensitive centres, CCTVs were also installed to monitor the examination process.

    07:53 (IST) 25 May 2018
    HSLC Result 2018 via mobile app

    The Assam Board has also introduced a mobile application to feature Seba results 2018, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination.  The matric and high madarsa results will also be available on 12 websites and through text message.

    07:48 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Assam HSLC Result marksheets

    The hard copies of the HSLC result will be available from 11 am onwards for the students. The mark sheets will have the name, passing marks, school name and other important details of the candidates.

    07:37 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018: How to check

    Students should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain their scores:

    Step  1: Log on to any of the official websites

    Step 2:  Click on the link for result

    Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other required details

    Step 4: Click on submit

    Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

    07:30 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Last year toppers

    Last year, Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya, Tihu had topped the HSLC examination. He scored 589 marks out of 600. The second position was shared by three students - Tanmayee Hazarika of BVFC Model High School, Dibrugarh, Rajanya Kashyap Gogoi of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh and Nurul Hoque Ali of Raghunath Choudhury HS School, Mukalmua. They all scored 588 marks.

    07:17 (IST) 25 May 2018
    SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2018: Where to check

    Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also view their results at other websites such as results.sebaonline.org , examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.

    07:10 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Assam HSLC Result 2018: Declaration time

    The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati will declare the results of HSLC and Madrassa examinations today at around 9 am. This year, around 3.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate exam. SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018. 

    The Board of Secondary education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC/AHM results on May 25. The results will be available on board’s official website- sebaonline.org at around 9 am. The hard copies of the HSLC result will be available from 11 am onwards for the students. The mark sheets will have the name, passing marks, school name and other important details of the candidates.

    Share your thoughts