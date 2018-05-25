Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: SEBA result releasing at 9 am at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati will declare the results of HSLC and Madrassa examinations today at around 9 am. This year, around 3.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate exam. These results will be available on app as well on about 12 websites. These are sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.
SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018 under strict security. To view scores, go to the official websites mentioned above and click on the link for the HSLC results 2017. When the page will open, enter your roll number in the fields provided. Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.
Last year, HSLC topper was Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya, Tihu. He scored 589 marks out of 600. The second position was shared by three students – Tanmayee Hazarika of BVFC Model High School, Dibrugarh, Rajanya Kashyap Gogoi of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh and Nurul Hoque Ali of Raghunath Choudhury HS School, Mukalmua. They all scored 588 marks.
Highlights
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations on May 31. The AHSEC secretary Kamal Gogoi said that the Assam Board will declare the results on May 31 at 11 am through a press conference. The students will get their results through the official websites and app likely from 11 am
In 2017, the overall pass percentage stood at 47.49 per cent. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.
The SEBA HSLC result will also be available via mobile. Follow the below mentioned procedure to obtain your marks:
For BSNL usersSMS to 57766 with the formatSEBA18 give space type roll number
For Idea/Jio/Vodafone usersAS10 give space type roll numberand send to 58888111
For AirTel usersAS10 give space type roll numberand send to 5207011
Popularly known as SEBA, the board of Secondary Education, Assam monitors the high school level education in the state. Every year, the board conducts the class 10, 12 examinations in the state.
Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.
The result for Class 10th exam will be released in an hour, at 9 am.
This year, the SEBA has allotted around 850 centres for the Classes 10 and 12 examinations and strict measures were taken to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. In some sensitive centres, CCTVs were also installed to monitor the examination process.
The Assam Board has also introduced a mobile application to feature Seba results 2018, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. The matric and high madarsa results will also be available on 12 websites and through text message.
The hard copies of the HSLC result will be available from 11 am onwards for the students. The mark sheets will have the name, passing marks, school name and other important details of the candidates.
Students should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain their scores:
Step 1: Log on to any of the official websites
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Last year, Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya, Tihu had topped the HSLC examination. He scored 589 marks out of 600. The second position was shared by three students - Tanmayee Hazarika of BVFC Model High School, Dibrugarh, Rajanya Kashyap Gogoi of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh and Nurul Hoque Ali of Raghunath Choudhury HS School, Mukalmua. They all scored 588 marks.
Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also view their results at other websites such as results.sebaonline.org , examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati will declare the results of HSLC and Madrassa examinations today at around 9 am. This year, around 3.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate exam. SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018.