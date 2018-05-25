Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: SEBA result releasing at 9 am at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Live: SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018 Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Live: SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati will declare the results of HSLC and Madrassa examinations today at around 9 am. This year, around 3.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate exam. These results will be available on app as well on about 12 websites. These are sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.

SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018 under strict security. To view scores, go to the official websites mentioned above and click on the link for the HSLC results 2017. When the page will open, enter your roll number in the fields provided. Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Last year, HSLC topper was Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya, Tihu. He scored 589 marks out of 600. The second position was shared by three students – Tanmayee Hazarika of BVFC Model High School, Dibrugarh, Rajanya Kashyap Gogoi of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh and Nurul Hoque Ali of Raghunath Choudhury HS School, Mukalmua. They all scored 588 marks.