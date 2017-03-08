Assam govt to make Sanskrit compulsory after general consensus

Assam government today said it will implement the Cabinet decision to make Sanskrit compulsory till Class VIII only after having “general consensus” and removing “practical difficulties”. Making a statement on the recent decision which has evoked sharp reactions from all sections of society, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The decision was taken in-principle but implementation will happen after general consensus and removing practical difficulties”.

Watch What Else is Making News

He informed the Assam Assembly that the government will try to build a consensus after taking opinion from all important organisations of the state.

Sarma also said there are other issues in implementation of the Cabinet decision like lack of Sanskrit teachers and the government will not appoint anyone from outside the state.

“The Cabinet took the decision to make Computer Education and Sanskrit compulsory. Unfortunately, Computer was not highlighted and everyone focussed on Sanskrit,” he added.

On February 28, the Assam Cabinet took the decision to make Sanskrit a compulsory subject in all schools under the state board till Class VIII.

This led to strong protests from a number of social organisations, intellectuals and political parties.