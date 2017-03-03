Assam government makes Sanskrit compulsory in schools, opposition criticise

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) alleged that the move was a “well-orchestrated conspiracy being micro managed and monitored from Nagpur (the RSS headquarter)”. The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) alleged that the move was a “well-orchestrated conspiracy being micro managed and monitored from Nagpur (the RSS headquarter)”.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had announced on Tuesday that Sanskrit will be made a compulsory language for students up to class 8 in the state. This was followed by a lot of criticism from the opposing parties who questioned why this was not done for Assamese instead.

CM Sonowal had sent out a tweet on February 28 saying that Sankrit will be made compulsory in schools.

Also the Cabinet has decided that all the schools will teach Sanskrit as a compulsory language up to 8th Standard. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 28, 2017

“The government should clarify whether now there will be the four-language formula in Assam instead of the three-language formula followed in other states”, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said on Thursday. He also said that the Union was not opposed to the move, but stressed that there should be no compromise with teaching Assamese at schools.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) alleged that the move was a “well-orchestrated conspiracy being micro managed and monitored from Nagpur (the RSS headquarter)”. AJYCP president Biraj Kumar Talukdar said that the state was planning to recruit Sanskrit teachers from outside the state since the state lacks the strength. He added that the AJYCP will not allow teachers from outside the state to teach Sanskrit in state schools. They, however, were also not opposing the move.

“The ancient language which needs to be promoted and preserved in schools and colleges but we are concerned by the way the government is trying to impose the subject in the state when it knows very well that there is a shortage of Sanskrit teachers in the state,” the AJYCP said.

The state railway minister Rajen Gohain, however, tweeted supporting the move. “This is a good move to popularize the language in Assam. It was colonial rule that relegated Sanskrit to the background,” he wrote.

This is a good move to popularize the language in Assam. It was colonial rule that relegated Sanskrit to the background. http://t.co/nnaPplUdEK — Rajen Gohain (@rgohainbjp) February 28, 2017

“The state government should have taken more interest and initiative to introduce Assamese in all schools in the state, including those under the Central Boards instead of imposing Sanskrit,” said Akhil Gogo, leader of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS). He alleged that this move was a way for the state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to warm up to the RSS. The NSUI state general secretary Jayanta Das was not pleased with the move and said that the BJP was trying to impose the language on students and the education system.

