Assam CEE 2018: Exam schedule, registration to begin at astu.ac.in from March 1

Assam CEE 2018: The official notification of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2018 has been released by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU). All those who are interested in applying for the same can do so at the official website – astu.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 from 11 am to 2 pm for admission into 1st semester of BE/BTech programme for the academic session 2018-2019 in the engineering colleges on the state.

The online registration for the same will start from March 1 and will continue till March 20. The admit cards will be issued to registered candidates from April 9 onwards. The result will be declared on May 10. The exam paper will have three sections – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and each section will have 40 question.

Important dates

Online registration begins: March 1

Last date for submission of online application: March 20

Admit cards: April 9

Assam CEE 2018: April 29

Result date: May 10

