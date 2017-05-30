Assam Board: SEBA HSLC Class 10th results to be out on May 31 at resultsassam.nic.in, results.sebaonline.org and assamonline.in

Assam HSLC 2017: SEBA results are also being declared through websites and phone message services. Assam HSLC 2017: SEBA results are also being declared through websites and phone message services.

Assam HSLC 2017: The results of the High School Leaving Certificate and Assam High Madrasa Examination, 2017 will be declared on May 31, 2017 at 10 am on the official websites. The students can check their results in all the examination centres spread across the State.

SEBA results are also being declared through websites and phone message services. Students may download print copies of list of their marks for advance information from websites, from where the candidates can get information related to their division secured and subject-wise marks obtained.

The websites are http://www.results.sebaonline.org, http://www.resultsassam.nic.in, http://www.indiaresults.com, http://www.jagaranjosh.com, http://www.exametc.com, http://www.assamonline.in, http://www.assam.siksha.com, http://www.knowyourresult.com.

Steps to download the SEBA HSLC results 2017:

– Visit to the above mentioned websites.

– Click on the link for the HSLC results 2017.

– A new page will open

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd