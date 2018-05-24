Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th result 2018: When and where to check

SEBA HSLC 10th result: The students can check their results through the websites results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net SEBA HSLC 10th result: The students can check their results through the websites results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net

SEBA HSLC 10th result: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will declare the results of HSLC class 10 examination tomorrow, May 25. The results will be available at the official website, sebaonline.org from 9 am. The students can collect their mark sheets from the respective schools from 11 am. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination that was conducted from February 16 to March 8, 2018. This year, around 3,56,707 students had registered for the examination.

The Assam board will declare the results of class 12 examination on May 31. The AHSEC secretary Kamal Gogoi confirmed that the results of class 12 examination will be declared on May 31 at 11 am. The students will get their results through the official websites and app likely from 11 am, the official mentioned, adding, that the mark sheets will be available from the respective schools on the same day.

Assam SEBA HSLC results 2018: When and where

The students can know their results from 9 am. The results will be available at the websites, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in

Assam SEBA HSLC results 2018 via sms

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011

Assam SEBA HSLC results 2018 via app

Seba also introduced a mobile application for Seba results 2018, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. Apart from it, the students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.

Last year, a total of 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream. Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

