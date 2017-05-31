Assam Board Class 12th results: Boy from Assam village beats odds

Rajababu Saikia, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Class XII Science topper. (PTI) Rajababu Saikia, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Class XII Science topper. (PTI)

Two years ago, when he scored 94 per cent marks in the Class X boards, Rajababu Saikia from a village near Dholpur, about 400 km east of Guwahati, had no hope of continuing with his studies as his father did not have a job.

On Tuesday, when the results for Class XII exams conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council were declared, Rajababu emerged as the topper in the science stream, scoring 96.4 per cent marks.

“When my father approached Dilip Kumar Borah, principal of Ramanujam Junior College in Nagaon, about 130 km from my village, and told him about our financial condition, he readily agreed to take me in without any fee. Today I am happy that I have been able to make him proud,” said the 17-year-old. Rajababu secured 482 marks out of 500, to become the topper among 2,42,623 candidates from all over the state.

“In the Class X final, I had missed a position in the top 10 by only one mark,” Rajababu said. Borah, principal of Ramanujam Junior College in Nagaon, said he was happy that he was able to help the boy from a poor family in a remote village. “Had his father Jantu Moni Saikia not called me up two years ago and told me about his son’s determination to make it big if he got support, I would have never been able to help him,” he said.

In fact, Borah had driven all the way to the village in Lakhimpur district to get Rajababu to Nagaon. “When I … saw Rajababu’s Class X marksheet, I immediately decided that this boy needed support,” Borah said. As founder and principal of private college, Borah waived Rajababu’s fee and hostel charges. Rajababu said, “I generally studied for 10 to12 hours, and at times up to15 hours a day… it was the Almighty who connected me to Borah Sir. Thanks to God’s blessings, my mother recently got a teacher’s job ,” he said.

