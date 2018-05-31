Assam AHSEC HS result 2018 Live Updates: AHSEC to declare 12th results soon at ahsec.nic.in

Assam HS 12th Result 2018: The students can check the results through ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in Assam HS 12th Result 2018: The students can check the results through ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2018, AHSEC 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the results of class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 31. The students can check the results through the official websites, ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in from 9:30 am. The students will get the marksheets from the respective school on the same day. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the examination of which was conducted from February 23 to March 22.

Due to heavy traffic if the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The students can check the results through sms also, the BSNL users have to send SMS to 57766. The Idea/Jio/Vodafone users have to send the roll number to 58888111. The Airtel users can sebd their roll number to 5207011. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Earlier, SEBA has declared the results of Class 10 examination on May 25. This year, 56.04 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams.