Assam AHSEC HS result 2018 Live Updates: AHSEC to declare 12th results soon at ahsec.nic.in

Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Assam HS Result 2018, AHSEC 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: The students can check the results through ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. The board will declare the results today, May 31 at 9:30 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 8:01:12 am
Assam HS Result 2018, AHSEC 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the results of class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 31. The students can check the results through the official websites, ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in from 9:30 am. The students will get the marksheets from the respective school on the same day. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the examination of which was conducted from February 23 to March 22.

Due to heavy traffic if the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The students can check the results through sms also, the BSNL users have to send SMS to 57766. The Idea/Jio/Vodafone users have to send the roll number to 58888111. The Airtel users can sebd their roll number to 5207011. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Earlier, SEBA has declared the results of Class 10 examination on May 25. This year, 56.04 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams.

Assam AHSEC HS 12th result 2018 Live Updates: Check results at ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in

08:01 (IST) 31 May 2018
Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: How to check via SMS

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011

07:55 (IST) 31 May 2018
Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

07:39 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: Results to be declared at 9:30 am, websites to check

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the results of class 12 examinations today at 9:30 am. The students can check the results through official websites ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. 

Over 3 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination this year can check the results through ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. The result will be available at the official websites from 9:30 am. Last year, a total of 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream

