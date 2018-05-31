Assam AHSEC HS 12th result 2018: How to check

Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: The exams were conducted by the Board from February 23 to March 22. The exams were conducted by the Board from February 23 to March 22.

Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: The result of Class 12 examination will be released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) today, on May 31 at 9:30 am. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective result at the official website — ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. If due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also check their marks at other websites such as examresults.net. The exams were conducted by the Board from February 23 to March 22. Last year, the results for all the three streams were declared on May 30.

Passing marks and passing percentage

The minimum marks required to pass the Assam Higher Secondary Board examination is 20 marks in each subject. If the students score 70 per cent or above, they’ll qualify for the distinction.

Last year, a total of 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream

Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: How to check via SMS

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011

Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: How to check via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

In 2017, the AHSEC was in news as just an hour before the physics paper, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had to cancel the exam as the copies of the question paper were circulated on social media. Similarly, a day ahead of the biology Class 12 paper, AHSEC had to cancel it as it found leaked copies of the paper circulating in some parts of the state.

