ACJ, Bloomberg co-launch programme on financial journalism

The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and Bloomberg News have launched the country’s first co-branded programme for financial journalism at the post graduate level. The programme has been designed to help students gain the necessary skills required in the global newsrooms of today.

Students in the ‘ACJ-Bloomberg Postgraduate Program’ will learn the latest skills in the field of journalism. Bloomberg said in a press release that these will be related to “writing and editing, digital and multimedia reporting, ethics, investigative reporting, fundamentals of finance and government reporting”.

The programme is supported by leading press brands like Mint and The Hindu Business Line. Some of the courses will also be lead by India’s most renowned journalists and business leaders.

“We’re very excited to be launching this wonderful program with India’s most renowned journalism college. With the combined network of Bloomberg News and ACJ, we developed a curriculum with some of the best minds in journalism, business and finance. Together, we are bringing the future of financial journalism to India, helping students thrive in today’s fast-moving news environment,” Bloomber editor-in-chief John Micklethwait said.

Shashi Kumar, ACJ’s Chairman, also commented that he was extremely proud of partnering with Bloomberg News to develop “the very best financial journalism program in India and this part of the world.”

“We’ve taken what’s currently available to students to a different level, offering them knowledge and access to some of the most experienced leaders in journalism and finance,” he said adding that the course will help aspiring journalists get a head start in the modern day’s competitive news environment.

The first batch of students would be lead by Jarshad NK, former deputy editor of the Hindu Business Line.

“We built this course from the ground up to be the most relevant and innovative financial journalism in the country today and we think the students will be getting a lot of practical value from it,” Jarshad said.

Important dates:

Application process begins- April 19, 2017

Application process ends- May 17, 2017

Entrance exam- June 4, 2017

Result announcement- June 21, 2017

Orientation- July 15, 2017

College begins- July 17, 2017

