Asia’s best university: 33 Indian institutes in top 300 list including IISc, IIT Bombay

With 33 institutions from India in the best universities of Asia, India has, for the first time, entered the third most-represented nation, double the number in last year’s list.

As per Asia University Rankings 2017 released by Times Higher Education (THE) on Wednesday, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) holds on to its last year position at 27. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has grabbed 42 rank while at number 43 is Chennai-based private institute Veltech University.

As per THE editor Phil Baty said was an “impressive leap” from the 101-110 band to rank 63. The reason he cited is due to improvements across the board and a particularly high jump in its amount of industry income.

Among the 33 Indian institutes, there are many who were not part of the list last year but have managed to get position this time. This includes Tata Institute of Fundamental Research which is in 111-120 list and Tezpur University under the 131-140 belt.

However, there are some universities whose rankings have toppled including the University of Calcutta (from 141-150 band to 191-200) and Panjab University (from 111-120 to 121-130 list).

Last year, India joined the top 30 of the Asia rankings for the first time.

The number one rank has been given to to Singapore’s National University, followed by China’s Peking University. Among all the countries, Japan dominates the list with 69 universities in the newly expanded top 300 table. China comes at a second position with 54 universities in the list.

