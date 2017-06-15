As per state government order, Pune Municipal Corporation dissolves education board

Pune Municipal Corporation. (Express Photo) Pune Municipal Corporation. (Express Photo)

Ending political control over civic schools, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) dissolved the education board on Wednesday. The civic body has now taken control of all the assets and liabilities of its schools. Around one lakh students study at the 297 primary schools and 30 secondary schools run by the PMC.

Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar issued the order, saying that the education board was being dissolved as per the directions of the state government, which had said that the board would be dissolved once the term of its existing members ends. Kumar added that the properties owned by the education board would not be taken over by the civic body.

The PMC accounts department will handle the expenses, while the distribution of school uniforms and study material will be under the purchase department. The staff of the education board would now be merged with employees of the civic body, he said. The education board would now be known as the education department and would have incharge — one each for secondary and primary schools, municipal commissioner said. In its budget for this year, the PMC had allocated funds for the education department, as against the practice of a separate budget by the education board.

Additionally, for the first time, the civic body is implementing a direct benefit scheme under which the students will get a purchase card, which they can use to buy uniforms and study material for free from select shops outside school.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App