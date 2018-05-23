As it launches fitness campaign, Savitribai Phule Pune University ground is occupied by film set

The set of Manjule’s film. The set of Manjule’s film.

On Monday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) launched a major fitness programme, inaugurated by former ace cricketer and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar. But, it seems, the university is yet to walk the talk itself. For the last six months, a large part of the SPPU’s sports ground has been occupied by the sets of a film that is being directed by Nagraj Manjule.

The university had earlier come under severe criticism for deciding to rent out the ground for the film shoot. Even state Higher and Technical Education Minister Ravindra Waikar had reprimanded it and demanded that the set be removed immediately.

In January, the university had asked Manjule to remove the set from its grounds. While a part of the set was removed, four months after the SPPU’s directive, a major section of the ground is still occupied by the film set and is off-limits for students. The university is yet to take the ‘strict action’ it had promised.

Irked by the lack of action by the SPPU, a few Senate members have threatened to go on a hunger strike unless the film set is removed. “When Tendulkar visited Pune University, he spoke about how rare sports grounds have become, and about how they are part of our heritage now. He was here to launch a fitness programme by the university… the SPPU claims it will encourage all colleges to bring their students to the grounds to play sports. But at the university, a major part of the ground is occupied illegally by a film set. Sportspersons from the university and its affiliated colleges have faced problems for the last six months and it is high time that the university authorities get the film set removed,” said Santosh Dhore, a senate member.

A letter, urging the university to remove the film set, has been signed by two other Senate members, Shashikant Tikote and Dadabhau Shinalkar. “We have given several reminders and we have sent a request to the vice-chancellor to act on this matter urgently. If the set is not removed within 15 days, we will go on hunger strike,” said Tikote.

SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, however, denied allegations that the university lacked the will to act on the issue. “The director has written to the governor, asking for permission to shoot on the campus. The governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, has asked me to submit a report in this regard, which I did a week ago. Till the Chancellor communicates his decision, we will not be able to take any action in this regard,” said Karmalkar.

