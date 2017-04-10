As Film Appreciation course at NFAI becomes non-residential, number of applicants sees a fall

While the average number of application for the course received from across the country and abroad is about 260 to 300 every year, this time, the NFAI has so far received only 140 applications While the average number of application for the course received from across the country and abroad is about 260 to 300 every year, this time, the NFAI has so far received only 140 applications

The summer course in Film Appreciation, jointly organised by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at the latter’s campus, seems to have taken a hit due to the decision to make the course non-residential for the first time since it was conceived about four decades ago.

While the average number of applications for the course received from across the country and abroad is about 260 to 300 every year, this time, the NFAI has so far received only 140 applications. The administration, which has extended the deadline to receive applications, is hopeful that the number will go up considerably in a week’s time.

Those associated with the course in the past said that it was conceived as a residential course and feel that it will be badly hit by this decision. They also say that it would also affect the composition of the classroom as more candidates from Pune and around would apply while the others would be discouraged to join due to additional cost and the inconvenience of staying outside.

Last year, out of 80 students, only about 10-12 students were from Maharashtra; the rest came from other states. In fact, those running the course often boast of participation from over 40 towns and cities across India.

The 28-day course is very tightly packed, with classes and film screenings commencing at 9 am and going on until 11 to 11.30 pm. Three years ago, when the FTII hostel was packed, the institute had arranged for hostels in the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research on Pashan Road and the institute bus would pick up and drop the students to and fro. Students who have done this course in the past also feel that staying outside would affect their learning experience as well as rob them of the pleasure of residing in the historic campus of the institute.

Harsh Narayan, a filmmaker based in Delhi, who attended the course last year, said that he wouldn’t have joined the course if it was non-residential last year.

“I was new to Pune and residing inside the FTII campus gave me a sense of belonging and safety and helped me connect with other students. It would cause great inconvenience to students, both female and male, to return home at midnight everyday after the film screenings. I observed last year that those who stayed outside often skipped the evening screening, fearing they would have trouble getting transport if they stayed,” said Narayan.

NFAI Director Prakash Magdum said that he was hopeful the decision won’t affect the number of applicants as there was still a week to go before the extended deadline came to close. He, however, didn’t elaborate on the decision of making the course non-residential, stating that the accommodation part is always looked after by the FTII.

“We will definitely touch 200 as the extended deadline ends. We will also help the students — especially female students — to find accommodation in the nearby hostels. We are also holding meetings with the FTII and have discussed this issue,” said Magdum.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola declined to reveal the reason behind the decision, but said that the institute may consider providing accommodation to some students based on availability.

