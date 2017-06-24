DU Admissions 2017: As admission season kicks off, here’s what to keep in mind

Just like the registration process, the process of selecting courses and colleges will be online, and applicants will only have to visit colleges for verification of documents. Admission fee can also be paid online. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Just like the registration process, the process of selecting courses and colleges will be online, and applicants will only have to visit colleges for verification of documents. Admission fee can also be paid online. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

With the Delhi University (DU) having announced its first cut-off list, applicants will now have three days to apply for admission into colleges and courses of their choice.

For those who have not made it in the first cut-off list, the university will release its second list a week later, on July 1. Just like the registration process, the process of selecting courses and colleges will be online, and applicants will only have to visit colleges for verification of documents. Admission fee can also be paid online.

Applicants will need to carry their Class X and Class XII marksheets and certificates, character certificate, caste certificate (if any), and two self-attested passport size photographs.

Those who have passed their senior secondary examination from outside Delhi will also need to produce transfer certificate from their school/college, as well as migration certificate from the board/university.

ADMISSION PROCEDURE:

Cut-offs: Check the centralised admission website (http://ug.du.ac.in/ app/) and respective college websites to see if you meet the cut-off for your choice of course.

Selection of colleges/courses: If you meet the cut-off, log in to your registered account on the UG admission portal and select the college/course, where you wish to take admission.

Verification of documents: Once done with selecting the course and the college, you will need to take a print out of the admission form and other documents, and head to the college for verification of documents and calculation of the cut-off percentage.

Approval of admission: If the cut-off is met and the documents are in place, the college will keep the original documents to avoid multiple admissions. After this, they will approve the admission on the UG admission portal. Documents will be returned if you withdraw/cancel the admission.

Online payment of admission fee: The final step is to log in to the UG admission portal to pay the admission fee through the available online payment options. You will be able to pay the fee till 12 noon on the next day of the given admission list deadline.

