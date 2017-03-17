Army recruitment exam 2017: Post paper leak, government approves online entrance exam

Thane police unearthed the statewide leak of the question papers for the Army Recruitment Board’s written exam and arrested 18 people. (Source: Express Photo) Thane police unearthed the statewide leak of the question papers for the Army Recruitment Board’s written exam and arrested 18 people. (Source: Express Photo)

Following the Army recruitment examination paper leak, the government has today approved introduction of online entrance examination for recruitment of personnel for various ranks in the army. The decision comes at a time when question papers were leaked for common entrance exam in Maharashtra and Goa in February. In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State for Defence said, the government has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

He said, seven cases of paper leak have been reported during the last three years. “Strict instructions have been issued to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and that any violations will be strictly dealt with.

“Further, the government has approved introduction of Online Entrance Examination for recruitment of other ranks in the army,” Bhamre said. The exam was partially scrapped following news of a question paper leak.

Last month, the Maharashtra Police arrested three persons with military links in the Army Recruitment Board exam scam. One of the suspects is Lance Naik Mahendra Sonavane, posted in Pune, who was forwarded one of the question papers on his cellphone and had forwarded it to other people.

The second person with military links is Ranjeet Jadhav (27) of the BSF. He was posted in Meghalaya but had taken leave to go to Goa where he was suspected to have aided in the question paper leak, Thane police said.

The third arrest was of former Armyman Ramappa Patole (48).

