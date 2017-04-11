Army Public Schools have no provision to admit civilian students: state Defence Minister

The state Defence Minister, during the Question Hour of the Rajya Sabha, gave the details of seven VIP references received by the schools in 2017-18. The state Defence Minister, during the Question Hour of the Rajya Sabha, gave the details of seven VIP references received by the schools in 2017-18.

The state Defence Minister, Subhash Bhamre, on Tuesday announced that there is no provision for civilian students in Army Public Schools. These schools, which were receiving VIP references, were admitting children from local areas to fill up vacancies.

The state Defence Minister, during the Question Hour of the Rajya Sabha, gave the details of seven VIP references received by the schools in 2017-18.

Read | Elementary school teachers likely to have time until 2019 for training, says government

In the previous year, four students were granted admission out of 26 VIP references received during 2016-17. The remaining 22 could not secure admissions due to non-availability of seats.

According to state Defence Minister Subhash Bhamre, these schools are not run by the government and had a priority provision for the wards of defence personnel.

Read | Schools without Class VIII violate RTE rules, NGO writes to PMO

The fee structure of Army Pubic Schools was comparable to that of private schools in the area, the minister said, and was modifiable on the bases of the rank of the army personnel.

For more stories on Army Public Schools, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd