APTET 2017-18 result date and time: Result to release this week, check passing marks

APTET 2017: The result of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET December, 2017) will be getting released this week at the official website – aptet.apcfss.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the website itself, once released. The exam was conducted from February 21 to March 2 in two sessions — 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The final answer keys for the same was also released few days back.

APTET result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Pass criteria

OC: 60 per cent and above

BC: 50 per cent and above

SC/ST/PH: 40 per cent and above

Ex-servicemen: 40 per cent and above

ST: 50 per cent and above

APTET is a computer-based test which is conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 districts of the state. It is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools in the state for classes I to VIII.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and those who wish to teach classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

