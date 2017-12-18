Registration opens for APTET registration 2017, apply at cse.ap.gov.in

APTET 2017 registration begins today at aptet.cgg.gov.in APTET 2017 registration begins today at aptet.cgg.gov.in

APTET 2017: The registration process for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-December, 2017) has begun today at the official website – cse.ap.gov.in. All those who are interested in appearing for this exam can apply online at the website.

About APTET

APTET is a computer based test which is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 districts of the state. It is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools in the state for classes I to VIII.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

— Interested candidates should possess DEd/BEd/Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications

— Those pursuing final year of the said courses, during the academic year 2016-2017, with requisite percentage of marks obtained can also apply

— The candidates who did not qualify in previous TETs can also apply.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who wish to teach classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

Exam schedule:

— The online mock tests would be conducted from January 1, 2018 onwards

— The candidates can download the hall tickets from January 9 onwards

— Paper-I and paper II would be conducted from January 17 to 27

— The examination would be held in two sessions — 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

