APTET 2017 postponed to February 5, check new schedule here

APTET 2017: The schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-December, 2017) has been postponed. The exams would be now held from February 5 to 15. There will be two sessions — 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The initial exam dates for paper I and paper II were January 17 to 27.

The payment of fee date is also extended till January 13 and online submission of application through official website cse.ap.gov.in could be done till January 17.

Th online mock test will be held from January 23 and the hall tickets will be available for downloaded from January 24. The exams will be held from February 5 to 15. The tentative answer key will be published on February 16 and the final key on February 24. APTET results will be declared on February 26.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who wish to teach classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

