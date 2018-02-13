APTET 2017 hall tickets: Check your exam centre preference today after 4 pm

APTET 2017 will be held in February as well as March. APTET 2017 will be held in February as well as March.

APTET 2017 hall tickets: The admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 has been released on February 10 at the official websites – cse.ap.gov.in and aptet.apcfss.in. A total of 4,40,518 candidates applied for TET 2017. The exam is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 15. However due to limitations with respect to centres, the Commissioner of School Education (exam conducting body), has come out with a solution. In a note, the exam authority has informed the candidates who have been allotted test centres at Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, beyond their 5 preferences, an option will be enabled on February 13 after 4 pm for exercising revised preference of examination centre within Andhra Pradesh.

For such candidates the exam will be conducted on March 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm across the state. This arrangement is done as 15,605 (3.5%) candidates could not be accommodated in their preferential districts due to limited exam centres in the district. So while 61,453 candidates applied for Chittoor and Kadapa districts, 3,110 candidates are allotted exam centers in Chennai.

Similarly, out of 42,622 candidates who applied for Anantapur district 9,052 candidates are allotted exam centres in Bangalore. Further, out of 50,808 candidates who applied for Kurnool district, 3,443 candidates are allotted to exam centres in Hyderabad.

As 15,605 candidates have preferred not to write TET in the current exam centre allotted to them outside the state, they can exercise revised preference to write TET on March 2 at the exam centres located in the following seven districts — Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nellore, Krishna and Guntur.

APTET 2017 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Download and take a print out

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd