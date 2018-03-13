APTET 2017 final answer keys released at aptet.apcfss.in

APTET 2017 results are expected to release this month APTET 2017 results are expected to release this month

APTET 2017 answer keys: The Commissioner of School Education has released the final answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET 2017) on the official website – aptet.apcfss.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys by at the website itself.

The exam was conducted from February 21 to March 2 in two sessions — 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. APTET 2017 tentative answer keys were released in the first week of March. Candidates were given time to raise objection(s). With the release of final answer keys, the results of the teacher eligibility test is likely to be out this month itself.

APTET 2017 answer keys, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Final keys’ link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open displaying date-wise and subject-wise answer keys

Step 4: Click on the relevant link

Step 5: A PDF file will open displaying the answer key

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A total of 4,40,518 candidates applied for Andhra Pradesh TET 2017. APTET is a computer-based test which is conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 districts of the state. It is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools in the state for classes I to VIII.

