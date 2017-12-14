APTET 2017 exam schedule announced, notification to release today at aptet.cgg.gov.in

APTET 2017: The online submission of application forms will begin from December 18 APTET 2017: The online submission of application forms will begin from December 18

APTET 2017: Andhra Pradesh’s Human Resource Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday released a schedule for Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). The complete notification will be released on December 14. The online submission of application forms will begin from December 18 and will continue till January 1, 2018.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who wish to teach classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

Exam pattern: Paper-I and paper II would be conducted from January 17 to 27. The examination would be held in two sessions — 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The online mock tests would be conducted from January 1, 2018 onwards. The candidates can download the hall tickets from January 9 onwards.

The answer keys will be released on January 29, and objections on the initial key would be received from January 29 to February 2. The exam conducting body, the Commissionerate of School Education (CSE), will publish the final keys on February 6. The results of APTET is expected to be announced on February 8.

Complaints pertaining to the application and other issues would be received from December 19 to 30.

