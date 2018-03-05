APTET 2017: Provisional answer keys now available, raise objections at aptet.apcfss.in

APTET 2017 answer keys: APTET is a computer based test conducted for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools. APTET is a computer based test conducted for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools.

APTET 2017 answer keys: The answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-December, 2017) have been released on the official website – aptet.apcfss.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the website itself. The exam was conducted from February 21 to March 3 in two sessions — 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The candidates can also raise objection (s), if any.

APTET 2017 answer keys, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Initial keys’

Step 3: Now select the relevant subject link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the answer key

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Steps to raise objections

In order to raise objections, candidates have to log on to the official website and click on ‘Submit objections on initial keys’. On the next page, they should enter details such as hall ticket number, date of birth, paper, language offered, session and question number.

A total of 4,40,518 candidates applied for TET 2017. APTET is a computer based test which is was conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 districts of the state. It is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools in the state for classes I to VIII.

