APTET 2017 admit card to release today

APTET 2017: The admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET 2017) will be released today at aptet.apcfss.in. After the revised schedule, the exams will be held from February 5 to 15. There will be two sessions — 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The initial exam dates for paper I and paper II were January 17 to 27.

TET has been made a necessary qualification to apply for the teachers’ posts in government schools and government-aided institutions in Andhra Pradesh. For the first time, the TET will be held online.

APTET 2017 admit cards, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on download admit card

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Download and take a print out

Note: Do remember to carry photo identity proof along with the admit card. There will be two sessions – the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm while the second session from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. APTET paper I, which will be conducted for class 1 to 5 teacher posts while paper II will be conducted for class 6 to 8 teacher posts.

Important dates:

Tentative answer key: February 16

Objections raised: February 16 to 21

Final key: February 24.

APTET results: February 26.

