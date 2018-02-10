APTET 2017: Admit card to release today at aptet.apcfss.in

APTET 2017 admit card available for download at official website APTET 2017 admit card available for download at official website

APTET 2017: The admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-December, 2017) will release on February 10 at the official websites – cse.ap.gov.in and aptet.apcfss.in. All those who are interested in appearing for this exam can download the admit card once released. The exam is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 15. There will be two sessions — 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The initial exam dates for paper I and paper II were January 17 to 27.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who wish to teach classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

APTET 2017 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Download and take a print out

APTET is a computer-based test which is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 districts of the state. It is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools in the state for classes I to VIII.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd