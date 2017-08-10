APSET 2017 primary answer key to release today at apset.net.in

APSET 2017 was held on July 30 for the direct recruitment of assistant professors and lectures or for promotion in universities and degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh APSET 2017 was held on July 30 for the direct recruitment of assistant professors and lectures or for promotion in universities and degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will release the primary answer keys for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2017 today at apset.net.in. The final answer keys will be displayed on August 20. Candidates who have applied for the exam can view the answer keys from the official website by following the steps written below.

APSET 2017 was held on July 30 for the direct recruitment of assistant professors and lecturers or for promotion in universities and degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The exam was conducted in 31 University Grants Commission (UGC) approved subjects at six regional centres in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry), Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati.

APSET 2017 answer keys, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSET (apset.net.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided on the main page to download the answer keys.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security key to login.

Step 4: Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Nearly 43,023 candidates were registered for APSET 2017. A total of 4,095 applications were filed for Telugu only, followed by life sciences, chemical sciences and English.

Earlier, Osmania University used to conduct the SET but from 2016, the University Grants Commission had granted accredation to Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. This accreditation was given based on the recommendation of the accreditation committee visited Andhra University on March 28, 2016. The accreditation was given in 31 subjects.

