Appoint primary section in-charge: Govt to schools

The Delhi government has asked all Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in the city to appoint a primary section in-charge. This has been done by the government to streamline the administrative functions in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas, which have the primary section.

There are 400 such schools run by the government, which have classes from I to XII. The other schools begin from Class VI. Terming it a “process to overhaul primary sections”, the government has asked schools to appoint a “dynamic, active and initiative-taking teacher”, from among the regular staff, as in-charge of the primary section.

