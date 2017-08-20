Applications for DU’s journalism course open from Aug 23

Delhi University (Express Photo) Delhi University (Express Photo)

Delhi University’s School of Journalism will take in its first set of students this year, with the application process to the five-year course beginning from August 23. Students will be admitted through a national-level entrance test conducted by the university. Those interested can apply between August 23 and September 3. The entrance will be conducted on September 17. The registration fee is Rs 500 for general and OBC candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST. The entrance in English will be held from 9-11 am, and the one in Hindi will be held from 2-4 pm. Classes will begin on September 26. Sixty candidates each will be admitted to both programmes.

Students who secure 50% in Class XII (irrespective of the stream) will be eligible to apply for the entrance. The test will examine the candidate’s proficiency in general knowledge, current affairs, and analytical and comprehension skills. Being an integrated course— three years of bachelors and two years of masters — students have the option to exit after three years. If there are vacant seats after three years, new students will be allowed to apply to the post graduation course after an entrance test.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App