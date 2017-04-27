Application deadline for law courses extended till May 1

THE DIRECTORATE of Higher Education (DHE) has decided to extend the deadline for the application process for law courses.

By Wednesday, which was the last day for applications, as many as 23,499 applications had been received for the three-year LLB course and 13,879 for the five-year LLB course.

Last year, 23,838 applications had been received for the three-year law course.

The DHE has now extended the deadline till May 1, hoping to get more applications.

However, officials from the DHE have expressed concern over a delay by the Bar Council of India (BCI) in releasing the list of colleges allowed to conduct admissions this year.

“The exact number of seats will not be known until the BCI releases the list of colleges it has granted permission,” said a DHE official, on the condition of anonymity.

He added that the BCI had not yet responded to two reminders from the state higher education department.

After last year’s unwarranted delay in admissions — the admission process spilled over till October 2016 — the Common Entrance Test cell of the state was preparing to begin the process without any hassles. However, a delay on the part of the BCI has caused concerns.

“We haven’t got any communication from the BCI in the matter,” said CET Cell Commissioner Chandrasekhar Oak.

The CET Cell would not be able to start the Common Admission Process (CAP) until the exact number of seats are known. From last academic session, the state government made it mandatory for the law aspirants to seek admission through the CAP. Last year’s process was marked by several road blocks such as BCI debarring several colleges and also restricting the upper age limit for admissions.

Following last year’s debacle, the state formed a legal advisory committee this year to streamline the process.

However, the BCI has remained absent from two meetings of the committee, said the DHE official.

A BCI standing committee member told The Indian Express that a meeting will be held in New Delhi after

which a decision is likely to be taken.

