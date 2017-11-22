APOSS SSC, inter supply result 2017 declared, know how to download

APOSS SSC, inter supply result 2017:The practical tests for class 10 and plus two were held from October 4 to October 6 this year. APOSS SSC, inter supply result 2017:The practical tests for class 10 and plus two were held from October 4 to October 6 this year.

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the results for the 2017 supplementary examinations for both intermediate and SSC students. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can download their result from the official website (apopenschool.org).

The supplementary exams were conducted in the state from September 29 to October 10, 2017 from 9 am to 12 pm on the scheduled dates. The practical tests for class 10 and plus two were held from October 4 to October 6 this year.

Those who are not able to access the results from the official website of the Society can visit manabadi.co.in to check the result. Candidates can download their results for free by entering their mobile number. In order to clear the exams, candidates are required to score at least 35 per cent aggregate marks out of a total of 100 marks per subject.

Steps to check APOSS SSC, inter supply result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for the APOSS SSC or intermediate supply results of September 2017.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided and search for your result.

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

