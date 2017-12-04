APOSS Intermediate, SSC exams time table 2018 released at apopenschool.org

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the time table for the class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state for the academic year ending in 2018. Students who are appearing for these papers can check the date sheet for the same below or on the official website of APOSS (apopenschool.org).
The SSC (class 10) and the intermediate (plus two) examinations in Andhra Pradesh will take place from April 20 to April 30, 2018. The papers will be three hours long and will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm each day.
APOSS has also announced that the practical exams will be held from April 11 to April 16, 2018. However, on April 14, no practical has been scheduled as it is a national holiday to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.
APOSS Intermediate (plus two) time table 2018:
Friday, April 20, 2018
Telugu
Urdu
Hindi
Arabic
Saturday, April 21, 2018
English
Sunday, April 22, 2018
Life Sciences
Economics
Monday, April 23, 2018
History
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Political science
Arts
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Chemistry
Business studies
Thursday, April 26, 2018
Physics
Geography
Friday, April 27, 2018
Maths
Home Science
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Accounts
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Sociology
Mass communication
Monday, April 30, 2018
Early childhood education
Fashion
Computer science
Hotel front office operation
Soil and fertiliser management
Psychology
APOSS SSC (class 10) time table 2018:
Friday, April 20, 2018
Marathi
Urdu
Kannada
Oriya
Tamil
Saturday, April 21, 2018
Indian culture & heritage
Sunday, April 22, 2018
Economics
Monday, April 23, 2018
Home science
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Hindi
Psychology vocational
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Anthropology
Thursday, April 26, 2018
Telugu
Friday, April 27, 2018
English 202
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Science and Tech
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Maths
Monday, April 30, 2018
Vocational practicals
Business Studies
