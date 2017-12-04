Top Stories
  • APOSS Intermediate, SSC exams time table 2018 released at apopenschool.org

APOSS Intermediate, SSC exams time table 2018 released at apopenschool.org

APOSS Intermediate, SSC exams time table 2018: APOSS has annouced that the practical exams will be held from April 11 to April 16, 2018.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2017 12:55 pm
aposs, ap board exams, apopenschool.org, andhra board exam time table, ap open school time table, andhra 2018 board exams, ap ssc board exams, board exams, aposs inter time table 2018, education news, indian express APOSS time table 2018: The SSC (class 10) and the intermediate (plus two) examinations in Andhra Pradesh will take place from April 20 to April 30, 2018.
Related News

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the time table for the class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state for the academic year ending in 2018. Students who are appearing for these papers can check the date sheet for the same below or on the official website of APOSS (apopenschool.org).

The SSC (class 10) and the intermediate (plus two) examinations in Andhra Pradesh will take place from April 20 to April 30, 2018. The papers will be three hours long and will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm each day.

APOSS has also announced that the practical exams will be held from April 11 to April 16, 2018. However, on April 14, no practical has been scheduled as it is a national holiday to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

APOSS Intermediate (plus two) time table 2018:

Friday, April 20, 2018
Telugu
Urdu
Hindi
Arabic

Saturday, April 21, 2018
English

Sunday, April 22, 2018
Life Sciences
Economics

Monday, April 23, 2018
History

Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Political science
Arts

Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Chemistry
Business studies

Thursday, April 26, 2018
Physics
Geography

Friday, April 27, 2018
Maths
Home Science

Saturday, April 28, 2018
Accounts

Sunday, April 29, 2018
Sociology
Mass communication

Monday, April 30, 2018
Early childhood education
Fashion
Computer science
Hotel front office operation
Soil and fertiliser management
Psychology

APOSS SSC (class 10) time table 2018:

Friday, April 20, 2018
Marathi
Urdu
Kannada
Oriya
Tamil

Saturday, April 21, 2018
Indian culture & heritage

Sunday, April 22, 2018
Economics

Monday, April 23, 2018
Home science

Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Hindi
Psychology vocational

Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Anthropology

Thursday, April 26, 2018
Telugu

Friday, April 27, 2018
English 202

Saturday, April 28, 2018
Science and Tech

Sunday, April 29, 2018
Maths

Monday, April 30, 2018
Vocational practicals
Business Studies

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 04: Latest News