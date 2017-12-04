APOSS Intermediate, SSC exams time table 2018 released at apopenschool.org

APOSS time table 2018: The SSC (class 10) and the intermediate (plus two) examinations in Andhra Pradesh will take place from April 20 to April 30, 2018. APOSS time table 2018: The SSC (class 10) and the intermediate (plus two) examinations in Andhra Pradesh will take place from April 20 to April 30, 2018.

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the time table for the class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state for the academic year ending in 2018. Students who are appearing for these papers can check the date sheet for the same below or on the official website of APOSS (apopenschool.org).

The SSC (class 10) and the intermediate (plus two) examinations in Andhra Pradesh will take place from April 20 to April 30, 2018. The papers will be three hours long and will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm each day.

APOSS has also announced that the practical exams will be held from April 11 to April 16, 2018. However, on April 14, no practical has been scheduled as it is a national holiday to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

APOSS Intermediate (plus two) time table 2018:

Friday, April 20, 2018

Telugu

Urdu

Hindi

Arabic

Saturday, April 21, 2018

English

Sunday, April 22, 2018

Life Sciences

Economics

Monday, April 23, 2018

History

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Political science

Arts

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Chemistry

Business studies

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Physics

Geography

Friday, April 27, 2018

Maths

Home Science

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Accounts

Sunday, April 29, 2018

Sociology

Mass communication

Monday, April 30, 2018

Early childhood education

Fashion

Computer science

Hotel front office operation

Soil and fertiliser management

Psychology

APOSS SSC (class 10) time table 2018:

Friday, April 20, 2018

Marathi

Urdu

Kannada

Oriya

Tamil

Saturday, April 21, 2018

Indian culture & heritage

Sunday, April 22, 2018

Economics

Monday, April 23, 2018

Home science

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Hindi

Psychology vocational

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Anthropology

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Telugu

Friday, April 27, 2018

English 202

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Science and Tech

Sunday, April 29, 2018

Maths

Monday, April 30, 2018

Vocational practicals

Business Studies

