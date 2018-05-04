AP TET 2018 notification released, exams to begin from June 10

AP TET 2018: The examinations will be conducted from June 10 to June 21, 2018 AP TET 2018: The examinations will be conducted from June 10 to June 21, 2018

AP TET 2018: The official notification of the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) has been released at the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. The examinations will be conducted from June 10 to June 21, 2018. Earlier, the results of APTET 2017 examinations were released on March 21. The exam was conducted from February 21 to March 2 in two sessions — 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Nearly 4,46,833 aspirants had applied for the teacher eligibility test, of which 4,10,828 appeared for the examination taking the attendance to 91.94 per cent. Among them, in Paper I, a total of 1,00,638 qualified while in Paper II mathematics and science), 36,386 have passed the APTET. As many as 32,138 qualified Paper II (social studies) and 24,931 qualified Paper III.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates at the time of applying for APTET, May 2018 should be in possession of the minimum qualifications prescribed for a teacher for I to V classes (Paper-I) and VI to VIII classes (Paper-II (A) & (B)) as given in Information Bulletin. The candidates who are pursuing final year of any of the Teacher Education Courses recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be, during the academic year 2017-2018 can also appear for the APTET May, 2018.

Pass criteria

To pass the APTET, the unreserved category needs to score 60 per cent and above while for backward class, the pass percentage is 50 per cent. A minimum of 40 per cent has to be scored by the SC/PH category and ex-servicemen candidates. 40 per cent and above. For ST category candidates, it is 50 per cent and above.

A total of 20 per cent weightage will be given to APTET scores in the ensuing teacher recruitment of the state government which means, it is, 20 per cent weightage for APTET score and 80 per cent weightage for written test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) for drawing up the selection list.

APTET certificate or marks memo will be valid for a period of seven years from the date of TET examination in accordance with NCTE guidelines.

APTET is a computer-based test which is conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 districts. It is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private unaided schools in the state for classes I to VIII.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and those who wish to teach classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

Important dates

Online application fee: May 5 to May 22, 2018

Online submission of application: May 5 to May 23, 2018.

Availability of online mock test: May 25, 2018 onwards

Hall tickets download: June 3, 2018 onwards

Release of Initial answer key: June 22, 2018

Objections on Answer Keys: June 26, 2018

Release of Final Answer Key: June 28, 2018

Declaration of results: June 30, 2018.

Exams schedule:

Paper I: June 10 to June 12, 2018

Paper II-A: June 13 to June 19, 2018

Paper II-B: June 21, 2018.

Time schedule:

Session-I: 9:30 AM to 12

Session-II: 2:30 to 5 PM

How to apply:

Application fee

The candidates may apply online by paying an application fee of Rs 500 for each paper seperately through the official website, http://www.cse.ap.gov.in. till May 22, 2018.

The candidates can apply online through the official website, till May 23, 2018. The online application process will commence from May 5, 2018.

