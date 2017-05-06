Latest News
AP SSC exams 2017: Results declared at bse.ap.gov.in, know how to download

AP SSC results 2017: The examinations were conducted from March 26 to April 16, 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2017 4:00 pm

 

ap ssc results 2017, ap, ssc results 2017 manabadi, bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi, ssc results 2017,10th class results 2017, manabadi.com, cgg.bieap.gov.in, AP 10th results 2017, ap 10th results 2017, ap ssc results, manabadi, ap ssc results, andhra pradesh 10th results, SSC board results 2017, Andhra pradesh board results 2017, andhra ssc results, 10th class results 2017, andhra state board 10th results, bseap results 2017, education news, indian express, AP SSC 2017, AP 10th class results, AP SSC reults 2017: About 7 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examinations.

AP SSC class 10th results 2017: The Directorate of Government Examinations of Andhra Pradesh has declared the results for the class 10 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) 2017 board examinations at 3 pm today. The results will be available on the official website for candidates to download.

About 7 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examinations conducted in the state from March 26 to April 16, 2017. Students gave a minimum of six papers (three language and three non-language). Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year.

Last year, the results were declared on May 10. The pass percentage stood at 94.52 per cent among the 6,17, 030 candidates who had participated. Girls had a pass percentage of 94.77, outperforming boys who had a 94.30 pass percentage.

Sites where you can access your AP SSC results 2017:

examsresults.net
indiaresults.com
vidyavision.com
manabadi.co.in
99results.com
schools9.com
vidyasamachar.com

 

 

Steps to download the results for AP SSC 2017:

– Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in) or one of the above sites.

– Click on the notification for the SCC exam results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

