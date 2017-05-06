AP SSC exams 2017: Results declared at bse.ap.gov.in, know how to download

AP SSC reults 2017: About 7 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examinations. AP SSC reults 2017: About 7 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examinations.

AP SSC class 10th results 2017: The Directorate of Government Examinations of Andhra Pradesh has declared the results for the class 10 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) 2017 board examinations at 3 pm today. The results will be available on the official website for candidates to download.

About 7 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examinations conducted in the state from March 26 to April 16, 2017. Students gave a minimum of six papers (three language and three non-language). Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year.

Last year, the results were declared on May 10. The pass percentage stood at 94.52 per cent among the 6,17, 030 candidates who had participated. Girls had a pass percentage of 94.77, outperforming boys who had a 94.30 pass percentage.

Read | AP SSC class 10th results 2017 to be declared at 3pm: Know what you need to pass

Sites where you can access your AP SSC results 2017:

examsresults.net

indiaresults.com

vidyavision.com

manabadi.co.in

99results.com

schools9.com

vidyasamachar.com

Steps to download the results for AP SSC 2017:

– Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in) or one of the above sites.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Class 10th results 2017 to be declared at bse.ap.gov.in

– Click on the notification for the SCC exam results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on AP SSC 2017 exams, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd