AP SSC class 10th exam results 2017 to be released at 3 pm: Here’s what you need to pass the exam

AP 10th results 2017: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (AP BSE) of the Directorate of Examinations will declare the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) class 10 board exams today. The results will be available for candidates after 3 pm from the official site once the marks have been released. The state class 10 SSC exams were conducted from March 26 to April 16, 2017 and about 7 lakh candidates appeared for the papers.

Candidates appeared for three non-language and three language papers. While the grading system is common for most subject, the second language paper has a different method due to the difference in the minimum passing marks.

Students will be awarded grades and grade points on the basis of their scores and will need to score at least 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass, but have to score a minimum of 20 to pass the second language paper. The grades range from A1 to E while the minimum grade point begins at 3 all the way up to 10.

Here is how the grading system works:

The Grade Point Average (GPA) is calculated by adding up the marks of all six subjects (out of 600) and corresponding it to the grade for the total score.

Last year, the results were declared on May 10 and the pass percentage stood at 94.52 per cent among the 6,17, 030 candidates who participated. Girls had a pass percentage of 94.77, outperforming boys who had a 94.30 pass percentage.

Steps to download the results for AP SSC 2017:

– Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the SCC exam results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

