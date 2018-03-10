AP SSC 2018: Hall tickets released at bse.ap.gov.in, know how to download

AP SSC 2018 hall tickets: Last year, nearly 7 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Last year, nearly 7 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

AP SSC 2018 hall tickets: The hall tickets for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). All those students who would be appearing for the same are required to download their respective tickets at the official website – bse.ap.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to begin from March 15, 2018 and will continue till March 29, 2018. Last year, nearly 7 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Hall tickets have been released for regular, vocational, OSSC and private exams.

SSC hall tickets 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Quick links’, click on SSC hall ticket link

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, select your district, school and enter your name and date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Important information

All the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates

The objective paper in the subjects in which they are given have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only except first language Telugu Paper -I & II/ Oriya Paper – I & II/ Kannada – Paper I & II, Tamil Paper I & II, Hindi – Paper I & II, Urdu – Paper I & II, third language English Paper – I & II and OSSC Sanskrit Paper – I & II for which Part A and Part B should be given at the beginning of the examination and collected together at the close of the examination.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd