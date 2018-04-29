AP SSC 10th results 2018: How to check scores

AP SSC 10th results 2018: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce the results on April 29. (Representational image) AP SSC 10th results 2018: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce the results on April 29. (Representational image)

AP SSC 10th results 2018: The result of SSC Class 10 examination will be released by the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on April 29 at 11 am. Students who have attempted these exams are required to keep a watch at the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, examresults.net and manabadi.com. This year, the exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018. The pass percentage in 2017 was 91.92 per cent.

In case due to heavy traffic, the candidates are unable to open the website, they may also check the result at manabadi.co.in. Also, the results for intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams were released by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) a few days back at the official website bieap.gov.in. The 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19. Among regions, Krishna has topped in both Intermediate first and second-year exams.

AP SSC 10th results 2018: How to check your scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC 10th results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Security measures implemented

This year, the Department of School Education had given strict instructions to the invigilators making them responsible for any malpractices at the centres. We are giving strong technology support in two areas regarding the SSC exams,” said K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of school education. One is the development of an application for locating centres, as the Intermediate Board had introduced, and the other is the introduction of biometric attendance system for all the chief superintendents and invigilators, she said.

Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has also declared the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams on April 27. Among districts, Jagtial has scored highest pass percentage while Adilabad is at the lowest.

