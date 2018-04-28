AP SSC 10th Results 2018: When and where to check

AP SSC 10th Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the results of SSC or Class 10 examinations tomorrow, on April 29. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. The SSC exams were conducted from March 15, 2018, till March 29, 2018. As many as 6.6 lakh candidates appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. In case due to heavy traffic, the candidates are unable to open the website, they may also check the result at examresults.net and manabadi.co.in.

This year, to prevent rampant cheating, the Department of School Education had introduced jumbling of invigilators. About 11 invigilators are appointed at each centre, and in total about 3, 11, 74 invigilators are appointed at all the centres across the state. For the smooth implementation of the examination, around 156 inspection groups are also appointed. Supervision was also done through the flying squad as well.

AP SSC 10th Results 2018: Date and time

State Human Resource Development Minister, Bhagha Srinivasa Rao, said the Vizag platform is being set up to release the results. The same would be released on the aforementioned date at 11 am.

AP SSC 10th Results 2018: Where to check?

The results will be available on the official websites, bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from it, the candidates can get their results through manabadi.co.in. The results can also be availed through SMS and mobile apps.

AP SSC 10th Results 2018: Websites to check result

Besides the official website, the results will be hosted by the partner websites are well. They are — examsresults.net, indiaresults.com, vidyavision.com, manabadi.co.in, 99results.com, schools9.com, vidyasamachar.com

AP SSC 10th Results 2018: Steps to check online through website

– Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the SCC exam results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

AP SSC 10th Results 2018: How to check through app

Step 1: Visit the google play store

Step 2: Download board results 2018

Step 3: Lots of app will appear

Step 4: Download it as per review

Step 5: Once it installed, pre-registered your registration and roll number

Step 6: Once the results will declare, you can know the result through the app.

Exam app introduced

The Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of School Education has recently introduced ‘CSE-SSC-2018’ mobile application to help class 10 students locate their examination centres easily.

