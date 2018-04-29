AP SSC 10th Results 2018: How to check here

Manabadi, AP SSC Results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through indianexpress.com Manabadi, AP SSC Results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through indianexpress.com

AP SSC 10th Results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the results of Class 10th examination on April 29 at 4 PM. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the marks through indianexpress.com. Apart from it, the candidates can check the results by visiting the websites- bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net. The Andhra Pradesh Board conducted the examinations from March 15 to March 29, 2018, and as many as 6.6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

Read | AP SSC 10th Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES

Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the candidates can check the results at examresults.net and manabadi.co.in.

AP SSC 10th Results 2018: Steps to check online through website

– Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the SCC exam results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Exam app introduced

The Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of School Education has recently introduced ‘CSE-SSC-2018’ mobile application to help class 10 students locate their examination centres easily.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examinations

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examinations is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after the educational condition of Andhra Pradesh.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App