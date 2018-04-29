AP SSC 10th results 2018: Check and register here at indianexpress.com

AP SSC results 2018 will be out today AP SSC results 2018 will be out today

AP SSC 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the results of SSC Class 10 examination on April 29 at 4 pm. The AP SSC results is expected to be announced by K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh Human and Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. To check their scores, examinees have to enter the roll number and date of birth. They need to click on submit to find their results. Candidates need to note that the results published on the websites need to be crosschecked by the mark sheets which will be made available by the Board after some days.

Check your results by entering your registration number

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Board has announced the result of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) in May where over 6.22 lakh students had appeared. The pass percentage of Class 10th remained 91.92 per cent with nearly 5.60 lakh students successfully cleared the exam. The girls outnumbered boys with marginal percent by scoring 91.97 per cent. A total of 3,14,471 boys appeared for the examinations, of which 2,82,909 boys passed their SSC examinations, taking pass percentage at 91.87. While 2.95 lakh girl who gave their Class 10 examinations in February 2017, about 2.51 lakh cleared it. Besides the regular students, around 13,000 students appeared for the exam privately of whom, 8,262 students passed.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd