AP SSC 10th results 2018: Supplementary exam dates announced

AP SSC 10th results 2018: The BSEAP announced the dates for supplementary exams Sunday evening. AP SSC 10th results 2018: The BSEAP announced the dates for supplementary exams Sunday evening.

AP SSC 10th results 2018: The supplementary exams of Andhra Pradesh SSC exams will be held between June 11 and June 25, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced on Sunday. The results of Class 10th were declared on April 29 at 4 pm. With a total 6,13,378 candidates appearing for the exams this year, the pass percentage stood at 94.48 per cent. The pass percentage among boys was 94.41, for the girls it was 94.56. Among the districts, the pass percentage of Prakasam was the highest at 97.93, while Nellore had the lowest pass percentage of 80.37 per cent. The Andhra Pradesh SSC 2018 results were declared by Andhra Pradesh commissioner of School Education K Sandhya Rani and Andhra Pradesh Human and Resource Development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Read | AP SSC 10th results 2018: Check and register here at indianexpress.com

AP SSC 10th results 2018: Date and time of supplementary exams

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh Sunday evening announced that the supplementary examinations will be held from June 11 to June 25. The timings for the exams will be 9.30 am to 12.15 pm. The last date for the remittance of examination fee is May 30. Candidates who wish to get their marks counted again have to pay Rs 500 per subject through challan on or before May 14. For further details, students can visit http://www.bseap.org.

AP SSC 10th results 2018: Pass percentage across schools

Students from 11,358 schools had appeared for the board exam, of which 5,340 schools secured 100 per cent pass percentage, while 17 schools secured 0 per cent. Like the previous years, private schools reflected better results with a pass percentage of 98.11, while the aided schools showed a pass percentage of 87.97 per cent. The others — ZP schools at 92.57 per cent, government schools at 90.77, AP Model Schools at 97.38, the municipal schools at 90.40 and AP Tribal Welfare Schools at 91.32 — ranged between the private and aided schools in their performance.

The private schools also had the highest percentage of students scoring CGPA 10 with 11.54 per cent, followed by the AP Model schools with 2.76 per cent and municipal schools with 1 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd