AP SSC 10th 2018 results date and time: Result expected on April 29 at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th results 2018: The result for class 10 examination will be released by the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on April 29. State Human Resource Development Minister, Bhagha Srinivasa Rao, said the Vizag platform is being set up to release the results. The same would be released on the aforementioned date At 11 am. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in, once released. The exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018. A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year.

A total of 56,035 regular candidates and 1,092 private candidates had attempted the exam this time which was conducted at 268 examination centres. Section 144 was implemented at all the examination centres across the district. In case due to heavy traffic the candidates are unable to open the website, they may also check the result at manabadi.co.in.

AP SSC 10th results 2018: Pass percentage required

Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year. As per reports, the pass percentage in 2017 was 91.92 per cent.



Measures taken to prevent malpractice

This year, the Department of School Education had introduced jumbling of invigilators. It had also given strict instructions to the invigilators making them responsible for any malpractices at the centres. We are giving strong technology support in two areas regarding the SSC exams,” said K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of school education. One is the development of an application for locating centres, as the Intermediate Board had introduced, and the other is the introduction of biometric attendance system for all the chief superintendents and invigilators, she said.

About 11 invigilators are appointed at each centre, and in total about 3, 11, 74 invigilators are appointed at all the centres across the state. For the smooth implementation of the examination, around 156 inspection groups are also appointed. Supervision was also done through the flying squad as well.

BIEAP declares intermediate 1st, 2nd year results

Also, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had released the results for intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams few days back at the official website bieap.gov.in. Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year. The 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19. Among regions, Krishna has topped in both Intermediate first and second year exams.

