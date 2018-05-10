AP POLYCET results 2018 declared: How to check at rtgs.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET 2018 results are available at rtgs.ap.gov.in AP POLYCET 2018 results are available at rtgs.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Technical Education and Training has released the results for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (PolyCET) at rtgs.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com. As per the local media, the results were released by the HRD Minister and the overall pass percentage is 80.19. Nearly 1.29 lakh candidates appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website.

The examination was conducted on April 27 to select students for diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology programmes offered at the polytechnics colleges in the state. Nearly 75,971 seats are available across the colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET results 2018: How to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website for the exam (polycetap.nic.in).

Step 2 – Click on the link for AP POLYCET 2018 results.

Step 3 – Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit.

Step 4 – Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The Department of Technical Education, Government of Telangana had released the result of TS Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) in May, 2018.

The exam was conducted for two hours and contained 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on the class 10 state Board of Secondary Education (BSE) syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There were 60 questions for Physics and 30 questions each for Chemistry and Mathematics.

